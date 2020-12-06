Lynn Ikenberry
June 2, 1936 - November 27, 2020
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Lynn David Ikenberry passed away at home on November 27 at the age of 84, of cardiac problems that had worsened over the last few months. He is survived by a family who deeply loves and misses him: his wife, Carolyn, and his children and their families - David, his wife Leon, and their children Coleman and Logan; Kara, her husband Ronan Peterson, and their children Nolan and Milo; and Maria and her partner Deb Cunningham. He is also missed by his beloved dog, Bunn. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter Rebecca, his sister Jean, and his parents.
Lynn was born in Ithaca, NY, in 1936, the first child of Jesse Emmert and Katherine Maxwell Ikenberry, and grew up in Lancaster, PA then Harrisonburg, VA. He graduated from Duke University and received a PhD in Physical Chemistry from the University of Chicago, then an MD from UNC-CH. He spent four satisfying decades practicing general psychiatry with a specialty in Attention Deficit Disorder.
In lieu of flowers, the family believes Lynn would like donations to be made to Eyes Ears Nose and Paws, a nonprofit where he volunteered extensively in the last decade of his life: eenp.org/donate/tributes/lynn-ikenberry
. The family will schedule an outdoor memorial service when it is safe for people to gather. Service information, complete obituary, and pictures are online at tributes.com/lynn-ikenberry
