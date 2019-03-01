Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Barger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Kelly Barger


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lynn Kelly Barger Obituary
Lynn Kelly Barger

February 6, 1933 - February 28, 2019

Raleigh

Kelly was born February 6, 1933 in China Grove, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, and predeceased by wife Jean of 61 years on February 25, 2019. He is survived by son Kevin (Gayle), son Kyle (Amy), daughter Kim (Dan); six grandchildren: Beau, Brenna, Justin, Jessica, Brooke and Katie.

Kelly graduated from North Carolina State in 1958. He was a veteran of the Korean War, where he proudly served his nation while taking two years off college. Kelly was a Civil Engineer for the NC Department of Transportation for 34 years before retiring. He loved his family, sports, gardening and was a charter member of St. Philip Lutheran Church. He coached football, baseball and softball at Wilders Grove, as well as American Legion baseball for many years. In 1991, he was inducted into the American Legion NC Baseball Hall of Fame.

A joint service will be held for both Kelly and Jean Friday, March 1 at Montlawn Funeral Home 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603. Visitation at 11:00 am and Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. The family would like to thank the Capital Nursing & Rehab staff for his stay and and Bob Connick his in-home caretaker. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church, 7304 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now