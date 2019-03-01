Lynn Kelly Barger



February 6, 1933 - February 28, 2019



Raleigh



Kelly was born February 6, 1933 in China Grove, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, and predeceased by wife Jean of 61 years on February 25, 2019. He is survived by son Kevin (Gayle), son Kyle (Amy), daughter Kim (Dan); six grandchildren: Beau, Brenna, Justin, Jessica, Brooke and Katie.



Kelly graduated from North Carolina State in 1958. He was a veteran of the Korean War, where he proudly served his nation while taking two years off college. Kelly was a Civil Engineer for the NC Department of Transportation for 34 years before retiring. He loved his family, sports, gardening and was a charter member of St. Philip Lutheran Church. He coached football, baseball and softball at Wilders Grove, as well as American Legion baseball for many years. In 1991, he was inducted into the American Legion NC Baseball Hall of Fame.



A joint service will be held for both Kelly and Jean Friday, March 1 at Montlawn Funeral Home 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603. Visitation at 11:00 am and Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. The family would like to thank the Capital Nursing & Rehab staff for his stay and and Bob Connick his in-home caretaker. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church, 7304 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary