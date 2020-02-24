|
|
Lynn Taylor Strickland
Chapel Hill
Lynn Taylor Strickland, 73, walked into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb 21, 2020, at UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro, after a valiant fight against cancer. She grew up in Weldon, NC and pursued dental assisting as a career after high school. She met and married her husband of almost 40 years, Dr. William D. Strickland, who passed away in 2017.
Left to honor Lynn and remember her love are 2 brothers, Jerry (Anita) Taylor, Darrell (Darlene) Taylor; 3 step children Lynn Strickland Tester (Jody), Stuart Strickland, and Joel Strickland (Jennifer); 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews, 1 grand nephew, 3 great grand nieces, special family member Mary (Tenny) Edwards, and many dear friends from across the years. Lynn was preceded in death by both her parents, Garland and Christine Taylor, brothers Vann and Ronnie Taylor and stepson Jim Strickland. She will be remembered for so many gifts, talents and her love of people, whom she served form her heart so beautifully. Lynn was a person who encouraged people in their gifts through teaching. She taught painting, crafts, various Bible studies, as well as Dental Assisting at Alamance Community College. In her church, she served as Deacon and Sunday School teacher, and touched every mission purpose of the church, including various outreach programs, youth groups, and missionaries.
She loved traveling and was often the organizer for many social and cultural experiences with friends. One of Lynn's favorite things to do was to spend time with family, especially her grand children and great grands. Her life was truly lived to the fullest with gratefulness to God for all the provisions with which He blessed her.
Please join the family for a celebration of her life on Thursday, February 27 at 11:00am at Antioch Baptist Church, 1707 White Cross Rd, Chapel Hill. The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care given Lynn during the last months of her life and welcomes all to a luncheon provided by the church following the service.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2020