Home

POWERED BY

Services
SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC 27534-2233
(919) 734-1761
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
First Christian Disciples of Christ Church
1609 E. Ash St.
Goldsboro, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynwood Williford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynwood D. Williford


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lynwood D. Williford Obituary
Lynwood Daniel Williford

October 29, 1939 - April 28, 2019

Goldsboro

Lynwood Daniel Williford, 79, died Sunday. Mr. Williford was the owner of L. Williford Co. in Goldsboro.

A service to celebrate his life will be 2PM Friday at First Christian Disciples of Christ Church, 1609 E. Ash St., Goldsboro, NC. A time of sharing will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
Download Now