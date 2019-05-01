|
|
Lynwood Daniel Williford
October 29, 1939 - April 28, 2019
Goldsboro
Lynwood Daniel Williford, 79, died Sunday. Mr. Williford was the owner of L. Williford Co. in Goldsboro.
A service to celebrate his life will be 2PM Friday at First Christian Disciples of Christ Church, 1609 E. Ash St., Goldsboro, NC. A time of sharing will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019