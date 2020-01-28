Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens
905 Wake Chapel Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Lynwood Daniel Obituary
Lynwood Craig Daniel

Fuquay-Varina

Lynwood Craig Daniel, age 78, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens, 905 Wake Chapel Road Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends following the graveside in the Family Life Center.

Lynwood was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather affectionately known as "Pops." A farmer who followed in his father's footsteps, Lynwood worked sunup to sun down until retiring in 2004. In retirement, he was able to enjoy the finer things in life such as gardening and spending time with his grandkids. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and love of family. His presence was always known at family gatherings. With his infectious smirk, he never resisted the opportunity to make a witty remark or tell re-tell a funny story for the tenth time. He cared for his family deeply, and you always knew that when you were around him. His humble and kind—but stubborn—personality will surely be missed. But through our tears, we know the blessings of loving and knowing such a good man. Let us smile through our grief knowing that he is reunited with loved ones and that one day we too will be reunited with him.

Lynwood was preceded in death by his; parents, Lock Craig and Russell Huff Daniel.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cassie Powell Daniel; daughter, Harriett Carroll and husband, Steve; sons, Craig Daniel and wife, Georgia, Scott Daniel and wife, Jennifer all of Fuquay-Varina; grandchildren, Dane Carroll and wife, Carissa, Natallie Osborne and husband, Patrick, Justin Daniel and wife, Ashleigh, Garrett Daniel, Cole Daniel, Will Daniel and Colby Daniel; great grandchildren, Rilyn and Huck Daniel.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wake Chapel Christian Church, 905 Wake Chapel Rd Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. Or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 28, 2020
