Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300

M. Frances Doyle


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Frances Doyle Obituary
Mary Frances Doyle

Knightdale

Mary Frances Doyle, born Oct 16, 1932 died on March 15, 2020. She was in the excellent and loving care of the staff of Station3 of the Oaks at Mayview, Dr. William Dunlap and the care team of Transitions Hospice.

Fran had many jobs over her working career, but most enjoyed her positions at Phillips Petroleum and the State Department of Public Instruction, where she met some of her dearest lifelong friends.

Fran was an excellent seamstress and cook, as well as a ferocious card player. She will forever more be known as the best maker of potato salad in the universe.

Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Doyle. She is survived by her son Fleming Louis Loyd (Jennie), grandsons James Clifton Loyd (Molly), Christopher Kyle Loyd (Spencer), great grandson Jackson James Loyd; Nephew Bill McGougan (Joan, Martha, William). She is also survived by her dear adopted family, Mary Ann and Gary Stephenson, and their children and spouses.

Memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Wake County.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -