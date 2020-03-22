|
Mary Frances Doyle
Knightdale
Mary Frances Doyle, born Oct 16, 1932 died on March 15, 2020. She was in the excellent and loving care of the staff of Station3 of the Oaks at Mayview, Dr. William Dunlap and the care team of Transitions Hospice.
Fran had many jobs over her working career, but most enjoyed her positions at Phillips Petroleum and the State Department of Public Instruction, where she met some of her dearest lifelong friends.
Fran was an excellent seamstress and cook, as well as a ferocious card player. She will forever more be known as the best maker of potato salad in the universe.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Doyle. She is survived by her son Fleming Louis Loyd (Jennie), grandsons James Clifton Loyd (Molly), Christopher Kyle Loyd (Spencer), great grandson Jackson James Loyd; Nephew Bill McGougan (Joan, Martha, William). She is also survived by her dear adopted family, Mary Ann and Gary Stephenson, and their children and spouses.
Memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Wake County.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020