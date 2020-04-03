|
|
Lena Lockamy
October 29, 1947 - April 1, 2020
Raleigh
Lena Atkinson Lockamy, 72, of Raleigh, North Carolina went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 1, 2020 at WakeMed Medical Center
She was born on October 29, 1947 to the late Daniel and Annie Mildred Atkinson of Johnston County.
A private celebration of Lena's life will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 am Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, N.C.
Lena is survived by her husband, M. Richard Lockamy of 48 years; son, Marcus Reid Lockamy of Raleigh; sister, Carolyn Moore (Charles) of Princeton, N.C.; brother, Larry Atkinson (Anita) of Clayton, NC; and brother, Danny Atkinson (Gloria) of Cary, NC. and a host of relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2020