M. Sam Wilder
March 10, 1924 - January 6, 2020
Wilmington
M. Sam Wilder, 95, of Wilmington, formerly of Raleigh, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020.
Sam was born March 10, 1924 to the late Milton Ashley Wilder and Myrtis Hutchins Wilder. He attended Broughton High School and the University of Oklahoma. After a long career in management with the US Postal Service in Raleigh, he joined his wife of 39 years, Jacquelyn, in real estate which eventually led them to Wilmington, NC. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his family, and the many pets he provided them over the years.
Besides his parents, he was preceded by his first wife, Esther Lupo Wilder. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Barbara Wilder (Reece), Sue Rouse (Don), and Sammie Hannon (Jack), grandchildren, Brian Rouse (Kara), and Susan Taylor (Nick), and great-grandchildren, Easton and Evelyn Rouse and Poppy and Maddox Taylor as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service and internment at Raleigh Memorial Park were conducted by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the , PO Box 78851, Phoenix, AZ. or a .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 10, 2020