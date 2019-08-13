|
M. Wayne House
August 16, 1947 - August 11, 2019
Cary
M. Wayne House, age 71, of Hampton Valley Road, died Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Mr. House was born in Wake County a son of the late Willie Macon House and Lorene Nesbitt House. A graduate of Garner High School, he was a veteran of the US Army serving in Vietnam War 1966-1969. A former police officer with Raleigh Police Department and Wake County Sheriff's Department, he later joined the Cary Fire Department in 1973. He retired with the Cary Fire Department in 2002 as Fire Chief. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 67 in Cary, a member of Cary Imp Club, and was inducted into the Cary Athletics Hall of Fame. Wayne felt that his greatest achievements were his children and his grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife, Lynda Kelly House; and his daughter, Amy House Rogerson.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Farmer House; son, Chris House (Stephanie) of Johns Creek, GA, stepchildren, Chris Holliday (Melissa) of Kelford, NC, Kimberly Turner (Chris) of Sunbury, NC; grandchildren, Kelly Lynn House, Christopher House and Joshua House all of Johns Creek, GA, Courtney Holliday of Greenville, NC, Ava Turner of Sunbury, NC, Emma Holliday of Kelford, NC; sister, Beverly Leigh House of Raleigh, NC; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cary. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Cary.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to NC Firefighters Fund, 323 West Jones Street, Suite 401, Raleigh, NC 27603 or to s Project, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 13, 2019