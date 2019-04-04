Mabel Rose Campbell



February 18, 1929 - March 17, 2019



Cary



Mabel Rose Campbell, 90, of Cary, North Carolina passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. A memorial service will held be at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC on April 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM.



Mabel was born on February 18, 1929 and was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri and Prairie Village, Kansas. In 2013, she moved to Cary, NC where she resided at the Waltonwood Senior Living Center. Mabel attended Paseo High School and Kansas City Junior College. She graduated from University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg with a degree in Elementary Education.



During college, Mabel was a summer secretary during at Hallmark Cards in the 1950s. For more than two decades, she was an elementary public school teacher in Kansas City, Missouri. She created and founded Discovery, a creative arts program for preschool and kindergarten students in Prairie Village, Kansas where she taught from 1973-2007.



Her dedication to education also was apparent through her community service as a Parent-Teacher Association Secretary at Ridgeview Elementary School in Prairie Village, Kansas and as a Kansas City Science Fair Judge in the Elementary Division. She also was a member of the American Association of University Women.



Mabel and her husband, Newton, were active members of the Tocqueville Society of The United Way of Kansas City. They both were committed supporters of Science Pioneers and the Union Station STEM organization in Kansas City.



Mabel attended the Linwood Presbyterian and Linwood United Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. From (date), Mabel was a member of Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. Mabel leaves behind her devoted husband, Newton A. Campbell, former Chairman and CEO of Burns & McDonnell Engineering. She is survived by her brother, David McKinstry, and wife, Marlene, of Sedona, Arizona; her daughter, Elizabeth A. Campbell, and husband, Jim E. Godwin, Jr., and grandchildren Colin and Sarah Godwin of Cary, NC; and her daughter, Joyce D. Campbell, and husband, Robert J. Giuffra, Jr., and grandchildren Elizabeth, Caroline and Robert Giuffra, III of New York, NY. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Jenny Woodburn and David McKinstry.



Mabel's family, students, and friends brought her immeasurable joy and pride. She touched countless young lives through her years in early childhood education as a selfless, devoted teacher.



Condolences to the family may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary