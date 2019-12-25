Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Jean Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel Jean Hunt Obituary
Mabel Jean Stephens Hunt

Garner

Mabel Jean Stephens Hunt, age 84, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday December 27, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Jean was preceded in death by her; parents, William McDonald and Mabel Rosa Lee Stephens; brothers, Bobby and Billy Stephens; sisters, Peggy Ann Pendergraft and Lillie May Stephens.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Lynwood Hunt; sons, Ronnie Denton and wife, Mary, Dennis Hunt and wife, Connie, Allen Hunt and wife, Joanne; sister, Linda Ferrell; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SECU Hospice Home, 426 Hospital Rd, Smithfield NC 27577.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -