|
|
Mabel Jean Stephens Hunt
Garner
Mabel Jean Stephens Hunt, age 84, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday December 27, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Jean was preceded in death by her; parents, William McDonald and Mabel Rosa Lee Stephens; brothers, Bobby and Billy Stephens; sisters, Peggy Ann Pendergraft and Lillie May Stephens.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Lynwood Hunt; sons, Ronnie Denton and wife, Mary, Dennis Hunt and wife, Connie, Allen Hunt and wife, Joanne; sister, Linda Ferrell; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SECU Hospice Home, 426 Hospital Rd, Smithfield NC 27577.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 25, 2019