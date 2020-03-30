|
|
Mabel Waters Outland
October 5, 1930 - March 27, 2020
Raleigh
Mabel Waters Outland, 89, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on March 27th, at the home.
Mabel is survived by her son, Dr. Randy Outland and wife, Karen, of Kinston, NC; daughter, Joan Freeman and husband, Louis, of Wake Forest, NC; granddaughter, Amanda Johnson, and husband, Ryan, of Clayton, NC; grandson, Paul Outland and wife, Lindsay Magido, of Asheville, NC; granddaughter, Laura Graham and husband, Chad, of Beaufort, NC; and six great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent C. Outland who passed away in 1980.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the SPCA.
Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 30, 2020