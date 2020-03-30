Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Mabel Outland


1930 - 2020
Mabel Outland Obituary
Mabel Waters Outland

October 5, 1930 - March 27, 2020

Raleigh

Mabel Waters Outland, 89, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on March 27th, at the home.

Mabel is survived by her son, Dr. Randy Outland and wife, Karen, of Kinston, NC; daughter, Joan Freeman and husband, Louis, of Wake Forest, NC; granddaughter, Amanda Johnson, and husband, Ryan, of Clayton, NC; grandson, Paul Outland and wife, Lindsay Magido, of Asheville, NC; granddaughter, Laura Graham and husband, Chad, of Beaufort, NC; and six great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent C. Outland who passed away in 1980.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the SPCA.

Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 30, 2020
