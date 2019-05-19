Mabel Dodd Woodall



Feb. 11, 1926 - May 17, 2019



Garner



Mrs. Mabel Dodd Woodall, 93, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at home.



Born to the late John and Thelma Lee Dodd, she graduated from Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) in 1946 with honors. She was a lifelong devoted teacher, having taught in elementary schools in both Wake and Johnston counties. After retiring as a teacher, she served as a librarian and a Sunday School teacher at Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church where she was an active member and awarded an Honorary Life Membership from Presbyterian Women. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday May 20 at Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Woodall was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph "J.C." Woodall, Jr. and her sister, Jean Hambright and her brother, Marvin Dodd. She is survived by her three children; Steve and Kay Woodall of Garner; Sue Cole of Greensboro and Pam and Ronald Hodges of Greenville, NC. She is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends and relatives Monday May 20th from 1 – 2 PM at the church -1-hour prior to the service. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Transitions Hospice and Centerpeace Home and HealthCare.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church 4926 Fayetteville Rd. Raleigh, NC 27603. Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019