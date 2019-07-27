Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Mable Allen Pipkin

Mable Allen Pipkin Obituary
Mable Allen Pipkin

March 20, 1925 - July 23, 2019

Raleigh

Mable Allen Pipkin, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Monday, July 29, 2019 at New Bethel Christian Church, 4307 Old Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 11:30 AM 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Preceded in death by her husband, Archie Willie Lacy Pipkin and her daughter, Annie Lee Leathers.

Survivors: Daughters, Constance McCullers, Rev. Rogerline Pipkin White (Rev. Sylvester White) and Rose Bey, all of Raleigh, NC; 7 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 27, 2019
