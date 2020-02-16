|
Mable Hammond Chamblee
Wendell
Mable Hammond Chamblee, 94, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born December 5, 1925 in Cerro Gordo, NC to the late Troy Hammond, Sr. and Katie Osborne Hammond. Mable was a registered nurse and worked at Rex Hospital. Mable married the love of her life Neil P. Chamblee in 1948 and made their home in Wendell. A lifelong member of the Wendell United Methodist Church, Mable served in many capacities. She was a founding member of the 's Reach to Recovery program for breast cancer patients and actively visited patients in the hospital and their homes for almost 25 years.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Wendell United Methodist Church, 129 N Main Street, Wendell.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm at the church family life center.
A private interment will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Mable is survived by son, Jerry Neil Chamblee (Robert) of Florida; daughter, Vicki C. Hartrich (Greg) of Zebulon; grandson, Damien Chamblee (Cynthia) of Zebulon; great-granddaughter, Lillian Virginia; sister, Janice Spivey (Elwood) of Fairmont; niece, Lisa Spivey (Lauren) of Fairmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wendell United Methodist Church, PO Box 1925, Wendell, NC 27591, The , 8300 Healthpark #10, Raleigh, NC 27615 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020