Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Wendell United Methodist Church
129 N Main Street
Wendell, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mable Chamblee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mable Chamblee


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mable Chamblee Obituary
Mable Hammond Chamblee

Wendell

Mable Hammond Chamblee, 94, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born December 5, 1925 in Cerro Gordo, NC to the late Troy Hammond, Sr. and Katie Osborne Hammond. Mable was a registered nurse and worked at Rex Hospital. Mable married the love of her life Neil P. Chamblee in 1948 and made their home in Wendell. A lifelong member of the Wendell United Methodist Church, Mable served in many capacities. She was a founding member of the 's Reach to Recovery program for breast cancer patients and actively visited patients in the hospital and their homes for almost 25 years.

A service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Wendell United Methodist Church, 129 N Main Street, Wendell.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm at the church family life center.

A private interment will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

Mable is survived by son, Jerry Neil Chamblee (Robert) of Florida; daughter, Vicki C. Hartrich (Greg) of Zebulon; grandson, Damien Chamblee (Cynthia) of Zebulon; great-granddaughter, Lillian Virginia; sister, Janice Spivey (Elwood) of Fairmont; niece, Lisa Spivey (Lauren) of Fairmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wendell United Methodist Church, PO Box 1925, Wendell, NC 27591, The , 8300 Healthpark #10, Raleigh, NC 27615 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mable's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -