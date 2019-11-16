Home

Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Hephzibah Baptist Church
Mack Liles, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday. He was born in Wake County to the late Otha Elvis & Maude Liles. He worked at Westinghouse/Abb for 37 years as tool and die maker, tool and die apprenticeship instructor, & manufacturing engineer. After a brief retirement he was hired by Schindler Elevator in Clinton, NC as manufacturing engineer & consultant to tool and die apprenticeship program. In 1995, the NC Department of Labor recognized Mack as Outstanding Craftsman and Outstanding Apprentice Instructor. He was a green thumb farmer who could make anything grow. Mack loved golf & NC State Athletics. He was preceded in death by his 10 siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ann Jones Liles of the home, children, Danny West (Hang) of Hollister, CA, Charlie Liles of Wendell, Mike Liles (Lou Anne) of Knightdale, Linda Cousins (Glenn) of Wendell, Jean Carter (Ricky), grandchildren; Stephanie West (Greg), Kim Gates (Jeff), Leslie Glantenga (Brad), Vivian West, Logan West, Jennifer Ferguson (Al), Lorrie Hetzell (Jason), Kevin Liles (Amanda), Jason Carter (Natalie), Jessica Bloniarczyk, Jonathan Liles (Lindsey), Philip Liles (Shannon), & 18 great grandchildren.

Funeral 3 pm, Sunday, Hephzibah Baptist Church with visitation from 1:30 - 3 pm, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 16, 2019
