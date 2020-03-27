|
|
Mack Thomas Williams
November 3, 1938 - March 24, 2020
Chapel Hill
Mr. Mack Thomas Williams, 81, husband of the late Rebecca Pearson Williams, died at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
And whosoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted. - Matthew 23:12
Mr. Williams was born and raised in Orange County, the son of the late Thomas Arthur and Grace Pendergrass Williams. He was employed for many years with Scott Rentall in Carrboro, retiring in 2003. Mack was the true definition of a friendly neighbor, always willing to help, he was a very humble man who always tried to find a way to say, "Yes" when it came to helping a neighbor or friend. He enjoyed gardening, as well as riding his BMW motorcycle.
Mack is survived by his niece, Carol Rigsbee of Chapel Hill; great nieces, Jennifer Blackwood, and her husband, Forrest, of Mebane, Amanda Wall of Chapel Hill; great nephew, Rob Williams, and his wife, Ashley, of Haw River; sisters-in-law, Barbara P. Turner, and her husband, Bill, of Chapel Hill, Wanda Inscoe of Wales; brother-in-law, Tom Pearson, of Durham; and several great great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, and parents, Mack was preceded in death by his nephew, Jesse Williams (Mary); niece, Deborah Rigsbee; and his sister, Margie Williams Rigsbee.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at North Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, officiating will be Rev. R. Lee Carter.
The Williams family would like to thank Mandy with UNC Hospice for all of her compassionate care of Mack, as well as all other staff members of UNC Hospice who supported Mack in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be to UNC Hospice.
The Williams family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2020