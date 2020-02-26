|
Macy Wood Campbell
January 12, 1928 - February 23, 2020
Raleigh
Macy Wood Campbell, 92 of Raleigh passed away on Sunday, February 23. Born on January 12, 1928, in Apex, NC, she was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Bessie Wood; her husband of 71 years, Henry Ford Campbell; brother C.B. Wood, Jr. and sisters, Lettie Bell Hodge, Rachel Blakeley, and Joyce Frazier. She is survived by her sons Donald (Belinda) Campbell and Rodney (Pam) Campbell; daughter, Sandra (Scott) Hansen; grandchildren Heather (Andrew) Wheeler, Shannon (Dosha) Hansen, Amy (Nate) Jones, Stephanie (John) Hanes, Eric Campbell, Stuart (Rachel) Hansen, Britni (Brad) Pickett, and Megan (Payton) Jernigan; 15 great-grandchildren. Macy was a wonderful homemaker who loved to be with friends and family. She was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church from the time of her marriage until her death.
The family will receive friends at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 200 SE Maynard Rd, Cary on Thursday, February 27 from 6:30-8:30. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28 at 1:00 at Macedonia United Methodist Church, 2700 Jones Franklin Road in Cary. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Macedonia United Methodist Church at 2700 Jones Franklin Road Cary, NC 27518. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2020