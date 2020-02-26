Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Macedonia United Methodist Church
2700 Jones Franklin Road
Cary, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Macy Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macy Campbell


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Macy Campbell Obituary
Macy Wood Campbell

January 12, 1928 - February 23, 2020

Raleigh

Macy Wood Campbell, 92 of Raleigh passed away on Sunday, February 23. Born on January 12, 1928, in Apex, NC, she was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Bessie Wood; her husband of 71 years, Henry Ford Campbell; brother C.B. Wood, Jr. and sisters, Lettie Bell Hodge, Rachel Blakeley, and Joyce Frazier. She is survived by her sons Donald (Belinda) Campbell and Rodney (Pam) Campbell; daughter, Sandra (Scott) Hansen; grandchildren Heather (Andrew) Wheeler, Shannon (Dosha) Hansen, Amy (Nate) Jones, Stephanie (John) Hanes, Eric Campbell, Stuart (Rachel) Hansen, Britni (Brad) Pickett, and Megan (Payton) Jernigan; 15 great-grandchildren. Macy was a wonderful homemaker who loved to be with friends and family. She was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church from the time of her marriage until her death.

The family will receive friends at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 200 SE Maynard Rd, Cary on Thursday, February 27 from 6:30-8:30. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28 at 1:00 at Macedonia United Methodist Church, 2700 Jones Franklin Road in Cary. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Macedonia United Methodist Church at 2700 Jones Franklin Road Cary, NC 27518. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Macy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -