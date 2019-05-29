Home

Ephesus Baptist Church
6767 Hillsborough St
Raleigh, NC 27606
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ephesus Baptist Church
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Ephesus Baptist Church
Madalyn S. Traylor died on May 28, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Wilmington, NC. She was married for 59 years to Donald E. Traylor, who preceded her in death in 2009. She was a hairdresser/confidential listener for 60 years, work that she dearly loved. She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Dondra (Kevin) Maney and Diane (Phil) Bame; five grandchildren: Traylor (Bona) Bame, Bennett Bame, Carter Bame, Bridget Maney and Spencer Maney; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Bame; two sisters, Ann Riggsbee, and Martha Dickerson (deceased April 2019); a brother, Joe Dickerson (deceased); and a niece, Lee Anne Zacharski. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31st at 10:00am at Ephesus Baptist Church with the funeral following at 11:00am, Pastor Greg Templin and Rev. Dr. Kevin Maney presiding. A meal will be served immediately afterward for family and friends followed by a private interment at the church memorial garden. The family requests donations be made to Ephesus Baptist Church, 6767 Hillsborough Street Raleigh, NC 27606, the church the family has called home since 1958.
Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019
