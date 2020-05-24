Madeline Elizabeth Fox
March 17, 1995 - May 14, 2020
Raleigh
Madeline Elizabeth Fox, 25, died unexpectedly on May 14th, 2020. Treasured daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to many, Madeline was born in Raleigh, North Carolina on March 17, 1995 to Michael and Wanda Fox of Raleigh. She is survived by her parents, beloved brother and sister, Kevin Fox (22) and Katherine "Kat" Fox (20), both of Raleigh, grandmother Betty Fox of Raleigh, David and Richelle Fox and their children, Hannah, Jerry, Abigail and Dylan Fox of Dallas, Texas, Leslie Fox of Raleigh, cats Luna and Beignet, extended family and countless close friends from coast to coast.
Madeline attended Oak Hill Academy in Virginia and Auldern Academy in Pittsboro, NC before graduating from Middle Creek High School in Apex, NC. After graduation she briefly attended business school at UNC Charlotte before moving on to study two of her favorite forms of expression, esthetics and culinary arts. In 2016 she moved to Washington DC to attend Aveda Institute while simultaneously learning and working as a pastry chef. Even as she loved free-lancing as a make-up artist for models and brides, by the time she graduated from Aveda Madeline realized her true calling and passion in life was the culinary industry, and she began pursuing her career with full force. She used her diverse talents to help open several independent restaurants from the ground up and trained in some of DC's most renowned restaurants, including Le Diplomat and DBGB DC.
Weary from the big city and missing her family and roots, Madeline returned to Raleigh in late 2018 and shortly thereafter joined the esteemed team at Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern. It was during this time that she felt her professional skills were being brilliantly refined as she flourished under the tutelage and mentorship of Executive Chef Daniel Schurr. This was one of the happiest times in her life, and we are forever grateful to have seen her blossom and grow right here in her hometown. Madeline's hard work and talent were recognized, and she was preparing to move on to her first Sous Chef position at The Peak on Salem in Apex after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. She was so excited to start this new chapter, and we were enormously proud and happy for her.
Madeline had an incredible zest for living life to its fullest. She lit up every room she entered with her amazing smile, wicked and unending wit, huge personality and infectious laugh. She adored cooking extravagant meals as well as comfort food and feeding everyone in her home. All were welcome! Madeline was someone who always demonstrated deep compassion and empathy for her friends and family. She wanted to support everyone's needs, save every animal, and help anyone with anything she possibly could. She was selfless, loving, passionate and full of incredible energy.
Our hearts will be forever broken that Madeline's life was cut short so soon, and we are comforted by the outpouring of love, pictures and memories from so many who also loved her.
Visitation with Madeline will be held on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 from 2:30pm – 6:30pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC. You may visit any time during these hours; however, family will not be present at this time due to health concerns. Please note that CDC social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are encouraged.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be livestreamed over the internet on Wednesday, May 27th at 2pm. All are invited to log on remotely to view the service and to be with our family in spirit. (https://www.facebook.com/MitchellFuneralRaleigh).
Memorial donations may be made to an organization that was very dear to Madeline's heart, NBIA Disorders Association, 2082 Monaco Ct. El Cajon, CA 92019-4235; www.nbiadisorders.org. Alternately, please consider feeding someone who is hungry, forgiving a debt, reconciling a relationship, or performing a random act of kindness in memory of Madeline.
If you feel uncomfortable attending the visitation due to health concerns - we highly encourage you to leave a favorite memory of Madeline or message of condolence to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.