Madeline Cooper Hobbs
Durham, NC
Madeline Cooper Hobbs, 85, a longtime resident of Nash County, passed away November 29, 2019. She was born March 17, 1934 to the late Theodore and Bertha Cooper.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Connie L. Hobbs; sons, Jimmie Lee Hobbs, Jr. (Libby) and Randolph Franklin Hobbs (Diane); grandchildren, Lauren, Carly, Randle (Nicole), Shawn (Melony), Haleigh and Jesse Hobbs; four great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Byrd officiating. A visitation will follow the service. The family wishes to thank the staff of SECU Hospice House for their caring and thoughtfulness during mom's stay. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SECU Hospice House 426 Hospital Rd Smithfield, NC 27577.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019