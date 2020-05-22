Rev. Madison Newton Hankal
March 3, 1963 - May 13, 2020
Goldsboro
Rev. Madison Newton Hankal, 57, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with a rare form of cancer.
Madison was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 3, 1963 to Stephanie Goff Wilt and the late Robert Edwin Hankal. He earned a B.A. degree in Religion and Philosophy from the United Methodist – related school, Florida Southern College. In 1994, he graduated from Duke Divinity School with a Master of Divinity degree. Madison was ordained as Elder in the United Methodist Church in 1996.
Madison has worked in ministry since he was 20 years old when he served as the Summer Youth Worker for his home church in Indialantic, Florida. He has been serving as pastor at Pine Forest United Methodist Church in Goldsboro since 2015. Madison also served as the Associate Minister at St. Paul United Methodist Church from 1996 – 2000. We will remember him most for his embodiment of gentleness, grace, and selflessness, and his compelling inspiration to be the same.
A service to celebrate Madison's life and to give witness to his faith in Jesus Christ will be held at a later date in the sanctuary of St. Paul United Methodist Church, when family and friends can gather safely and when they have lifted all restrictions concerning the Covid-19 virus.
Madison is survived by his mother, Stephanie Goff Wilt and husband, Floyd of Goldsboro; brothers, Marshall Page Sugg and Martin Dwayne Sugg; aunt, Mary Jane Hankal Winnall and husband Bob; aunt, Marinda Dahmer and husband Bud; aunt, Nancy Hankal; aunts, Melanie Goff and Karen Lehr; uncle, Russell W. Goff, Sr. and wife Sheila; and nieces, Zoe Sugg and Madelyn Sugg, nephew, Ian Sugg, and many cousins he loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in Madison's memory to the ministries of St. Paul United Methodist Church, 204 E. Chestnut Street, Goldsboro, NC 27534; Pine Forest United Methodist Church, 867 Hwy 581 South, Goldsboro, NC 27530; or to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 2030 N. Hwy. A1A, Indialantic, FL 32903.
We who had the privilege of loving Madison rejoice in knowing that even now he is hearing the commendation of her Lord and Savior telling him, "Well done, my good and faithful son, Madison. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your Master." (Matthew 25:21)
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
March 3, 1963 - May 13, 2020
Goldsboro
Rev. Madison Newton Hankal, 57, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with a rare form of cancer.
Madison was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 3, 1963 to Stephanie Goff Wilt and the late Robert Edwin Hankal. He earned a B.A. degree in Religion and Philosophy from the United Methodist – related school, Florida Southern College. In 1994, he graduated from Duke Divinity School with a Master of Divinity degree. Madison was ordained as Elder in the United Methodist Church in 1996.
Madison has worked in ministry since he was 20 years old when he served as the Summer Youth Worker for his home church in Indialantic, Florida. He has been serving as pastor at Pine Forest United Methodist Church in Goldsboro since 2015. Madison also served as the Associate Minister at St. Paul United Methodist Church from 1996 – 2000. We will remember him most for his embodiment of gentleness, grace, and selflessness, and his compelling inspiration to be the same.
A service to celebrate Madison's life and to give witness to his faith in Jesus Christ will be held at a later date in the sanctuary of St. Paul United Methodist Church, when family and friends can gather safely and when they have lifted all restrictions concerning the Covid-19 virus.
Madison is survived by his mother, Stephanie Goff Wilt and husband, Floyd of Goldsboro; brothers, Marshall Page Sugg and Martin Dwayne Sugg; aunt, Mary Jane Hankal Winnall and husband Bob; aunt, Marinda Dahmer and husband Bud; aunt, Nancy Hankal; aunts, Melanie Goff and Karen Lehr; uncle, Russell W. Goff, Sr. and wife Sheila; and nieces, Zoe Sugg and Madelyn Sugg, nephew, Ian Sugg, and many cousins he loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in Madison's memory to the ministries of St. Paul United Methodist Church, 204 E. Chestnut Street, Goldsboro, NC 27534; Pine Forest United Methodist Church, 867 Hwy 581 South, Goldsboro, NC 27530; or to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 2030 N. Hwy. A1A, Indialantic, FL 32903.
We who had the privilege of loving Madison rejoice in knowing that even now he is hearing the commendation of her Lord and Savior telling him, "Well done, my good and faithful son, Madison. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your Master." (Matthew 25:21)
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 22, 2020.