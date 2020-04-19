|
|
Magie Elizabeth Fishburne
October 9, 1940 - April 1, 2020
Magie E. Fishburne of Fayetteville, NC, passed peacefully at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on April 1 after an extended illness, knowing that she was loved and admired by those whom she most treasured. She was born on October 16, 1940 in Greensboro, NC to Edward Winburn and Mary Lavinia Wharton Fishburne.
A native of Greensboro, NC, Magie graduated Greensboro Senior High School. She attended Flora McDonald College in Red Springs and was a proud graduate of St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, NC. She later completed her master's degree in Educational Administration from the UNC - Greensboro.
Magie began her career as Director of Admissions at Guilford Technical Institute (now GTCC) and later moved to Raleigh where she joined Carolina Power & Light Company in its Human Resources department. She also served as personnel representative for the company's northern division prior to moving to Hartsville, S.C. She was a member of the North Carolina Realtors Association. Magie later moved to Fayetteville, NC where she worked in Human Resources for the Fayetteville Public Works Commission until her retirement in 2018.
Pre-deceased by her parents, Magie is survived by her sister, Lavinia F. Gordy (Vinnie); brother-in-law, Mack; nephew, Thomas E. Gordy (Ted), and fiancee' Anna Keene; great niece, Taylor E. Gordy, all of Greensboro; cousin Laura Womack of Raleigh; and aunt, Mary Fran Gast and the extended Fishburne family in Chicago, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to either Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 803 16th Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the Heritage Square Historical Society, 225 Dick St, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020