Mahlon B. (Mel) Dickens



November 16, 1927 - October 16, 2020



Raleigh



Mahlon Bolton Dickens, 92, died on October 16, 2020 at Springmoor Retirement Community's Stewart Health Clinic in Raleigh after several months of declining health due to cancer.



Mr. Dickens was born on November 16, 1927 in Halifax County, NC to the late Charlie and Agnes Hux Dickens. He graduated from Aurelian Springs High School in 1944 at the age of 17 after skipping the third grade. He served one year in the Merchant Marines followed by service in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, he married Alice Brewer on March 3, 1950 at Fairmont Methodist Church in Raleigh, and they attended Forest Hills Baptist Church in Raleigh. He graduated from N.C. State University in 1952 with a degree in Agricultural Education while working part-time for the N.C. Department of Agriculture. He continued to work for the Department of Agriculture until beginning a career in industrial equipment sales with Allis Chalmers in Charlotte, Knoxville, TN, and Lewiston, NC. He eventually retired after over 20 years with R.W. Moore Equipment Company in Garner and Greenville, NC.



During retirement he enjoyed playing golf and had a hole in one on November 25, 2004 at Ironwood Country Club in Greenville. His greatest joy was spending time with family and especially his grandchildren and volunteering in his church. Mr. Dickens was a member of Oakmont Baptist Church in Greenville for over 36 years where he served as a Deacon, Vice-Chair and Chair of the Sanctuary Building Committee, choir member, and Sunday School class leader. He participated in mission trips with the N.C. Baptist Men's Disaster Relief to Florida, Alaska, and the North Carolina mountains. He also volunteered with the feeding unit during Hurricane Floyd in Greenville. Mel and Alice moved to Springmoor Retirement Community in 2010 and soon became members of Greystone Baptist Church. On April 18, 2012, Mr. Dickens was invited to participate in the Flight of Honor to visit the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC and recognize his service to his country.



He is survived by his faithful wife of almost 71 years, Alice; their four children: Pamela Aycock and husband Mahlon of Raleigh; Leslie Rogers and husband Greg of Greenville; Lori Britt and husband Garry of Raleigh; and Dr. M. Alan Dickens and wife Page of Raleigh; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



A private family memorial service to celebrate Mr. Dickens' life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.



