Malcolm Reid Chitty, O.D.
October 5, 1934 - August 24, 2020
New Bern
Malcolm Reid Chitty, O.D. passed away Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
Malcolm is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Naomi Jane Railey Chitty, daughters, Catherine Jane Chitty Pike (Joseph) of New Bern, Caroline Susan Chitty Pitts (Douglas) of Glen Alpine, and son Malcolm Reid Chitty, Jr. (Lisa) of New Bern, five grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Chitty, Malcolm Reid Chitty, III, Jane Street Simmons, Railey Eva-Donnie Pitts, Aaron Aubrey Pitts, sisters Frances Hinnant of Durham, Parthenia Gurganious of Bel Air, MD and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11am on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Greenleaf Memorial Park, 900 River Road, New Bern, NC.The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. The service will be live-streamed on the Cotten Funeral Home Facebook webpage. COVID precautions will be observed. Full obituary can be found at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory, New Bern, NC