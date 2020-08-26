1/1
Malcolm Chitty
1934 - 2020
Malcolm Reid Chitty, O.D.

October 5, 1934 - August 24, 2020

New Bern

Malcolm Reid Chitty, O.D. passed away Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern, NC.

Malcolm is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Naomi Jane Railey Chitty, daughters, Catherine Jane Chitty Pike (Joseph) of New Bern, Caroline Susan Chitty Pitts (Douglas) of Glen Alpine, and son Malcolm Reid Chitty, Jr. (Lisa) of New Bern, five grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Chitty, Malcolm Reid Chitty, III, Jane Street Simmons, Railey Eva-Donnie Pitts, Aaron Aubrey Pitts, sisters Frances Hinnant of Durham, Parthenia Gurganious of Bel Air, MD and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 11am on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Greenleaf Memorial Park, 900 River Road, New Bern, NC.The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. The service will be live-streamed on the Cotten Funeral Home Facebook webpage. COVID precautions will be observed. Full obituary can be found at www.cottenfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory, New Bern, NC

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greenleaf Memorial Park
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greenleaf Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
