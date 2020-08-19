1/
Malcolm Livingstone
John Malcolm Livingstone

Durham

John Malcolm Livingstone of Durham, aged 63, passed away August 13 at Hock Family Pavilion with family by his side after a cheerful and courageous battle with cancer. Malcolm inspired everyone who knew him with his ability to enjoy simple pleasures in life---picking a fresh tomato, watching dogs play, or enjoying a cup of coffee outside while listening to the birds sing.

A passionate lifelong learner, Malcolm had an impressive knowledge of the human and natural world, including boats and sailing, history and anthropology, fishing and camping, foods and cooking, adventuring and marksmanship, and animal behavior. He retained fond memories of teen years spent camping in Kenya and sailing a small wooden craft alone in the Bras D'Or Lakes of Nova Scotia. His interest in people and curiosity about the world was remarkable.

As the owner for more than 30 years of Livingstone Painting, customers and business associates joined his network of friends. Malcolm was much loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.

He is survived by his mother, Bertha Ross Livingstone; four sisters, Laura Livingstone (Anthony Benson), Mary Farrell (David Farrell), Christina Livingstone (Mike Van Oort), Elizabeth Livingstone (Joseph Halby); nephews, Samuel Van Oort, John Lucas Van Oort, Ian Farrell and Erik Farrell. He was predeceased by his father, Daniel A. Livingstone.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Independent Animal Rescue of Durham.

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
I knew Malcolm as a passionate advocate for dogs, he saved so many of them and had a good and caring heart. He will be missed.
Julie
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
Over the past year, while accompanying Malcolm to some of the many appointments and treatments, I was able to watch Malcolm bring pleasure to so many people with his friendly attitude and positive approach to both living and dying. Good job, Malcolm. We all love you and hope you are off sailing and fishing with Grandpa.
Christina Livingstone
Family
August 18, 2020
He was a beloved brother and will be much missed. Malcolm's passion for meeting new friends was so great and his knowledge was so broad that he could find some commonality with anyone he met. He was so kind to his sisters.
Mary Farrell
Sister
