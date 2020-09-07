Malcolm Henderson Rourk, Jr., M.D.
August 11, 1936 - September 4, 2020
Durham
Malcolm Henderson Rourk, Jr., M.D., 84, died Friday, September 4 at Croasdaile Village following an extended illness. He was born August 11, 1936 in Wilmington to Malcolm Henderson Rourk, M.D. and Marie (Foscue) Rourk.
Henderson was a graduate of Culver Military Academy, after which he enrolled at Davidson College, graduating Phi Betta Kappa in 1958 with a BA in English. He was also a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. A Fulbright scholarship recipient, he spent a year in Germany studying and conducting research. Henderson graduated in 1963 from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1965-1968 at Eglin Air Force Base. He completed his residency in Pediatrics, followed by a Fellowship in Pulmonology. He spent a sabbatical year at UNC Health System where he studied pediatric gastroenterology. Dr, Rourk spent his career as a physician at Duke as an Associate Clinical Professor, where he led the team that created the Division of Pediatric GI and Nutrition. He completed his career as the Director of the Pediatric Residency Program. He also served on the Duke Medical School Admissions Committee for many years.
Henderson was a lifelong Presbyterian and a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon, Elder, on many committees, and in leadership roles.
Henderson Rourk was a genuine Renaissance man. He and Jane enjoyed travel over many years, especially to their beloved Paris, where the Rourks would take an apartment and savor the city as if they were residents. Music, gardening and his beloved corgis were among his loves providing him endless joy. He and Jane recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary August 20, 2020.
Surviving are his wife, Jane Davis Rourk; his children, Caroline Davis Rourk of Durham, Peter J. Rourk and wife, Karen of Cedar Grove, NC, Elizabeth Rourk Hayden and husband, John of Louisville, KY, grandson, Davis William Rourk of Charlotte; his sister Marie Rourk Harrison of Shallotte, NC; and his brother in law, W. Javan Davis and wife, Elizabeth of Rougemont, NC. He was preceded in death by a son, Malcolm Henderson Rourk, III.
A funeral in witness to the resurrection will be held on the terrace of First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Mindy Douglas officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to Davidson College or First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are with Hall Wynne Funeral Service. Online memorials: hallwynne.com