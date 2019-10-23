Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Malcome Bullock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcome Bullock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Malcome Bullock In Memoriam
Legacy of love: A tribute to my son



Malcolm Anthony Bullock

December 30, 1987-October 23, 2000

I remember the cold, crisp, night that you were born. I dedicated you to God.

I knew in my heart that you were someone special. A true Gift from above.

I often reflect on your school plays and your artistic talents.

You brought so much joy and laughter to my life.

Because of you I wanted to be not only a better Mom, but a better person.

I often think about what you would have become. You always had ambitions of being a Preacher.

Your initial sermon was to your stuffed animals at the age of four.

Later in life your gift was shared with your family, friends, and classmates.

Your teachers would always tell me how sweet and talented you were.

I miss your sweet, gentle voice of wisdom.

You had a special way of always reminding me that God is first and foremost.

I miss our family nights. I still hear the echos of your laughter as we would sing and dance. You left so many fond memories that I will cherish forever.

I am proud to be your mother. Rest well, my son.

Love, Mom
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malcome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.