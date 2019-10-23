|
|
Legacy of love: A tribute to my son
Malcolm Anthony Bullock
December 30, 1987-October 23, 2000
I remember the cold, crisp, night that you were born. I dedicated you to God.
I knew in my heart that you were someone special. A true Gift from above.
I often reflect on your school plays and your artistic talents.
You brought so much joy and laughter to my life.
Because of you I wanted to be not only a better Mom, but a better person.
I often think about what you would have become. You always had ambitions of being a Preacher.
Your initial sermon was to your stuffed animals at the age of four.
Later in life your gift was shared with your family, friends, and classmates.
Your teachers would always tell me how sweet and talented you were.
I miss your sweet, gentle voice of wisdom.
You had a special way of always reminding me that God is first and foremost.
I miss our family nights. I still hear the echos of your laughter as we would sing and dance. You left so many fond memories that I will cherish forever.
I am proud to be your mother. Rest well, my son.
Love, Mom
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 23, 2019