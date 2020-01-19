Home

SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC 27534-2233
(919) 734-1761
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC 27534-2233
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC 27534-2233
Mallie Honeycutt Jr.


1928 - 2020
Mallie Honeycutt Jr. Obituary
Mallie Pou Honeycutt, Jr.

January 4, 1928 - January 16, 2020

Goldsboro

Mallie Pou Honeycutt, Jr., 92, of Goldsboro, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home.

A native of Wake County, he was the son of the late Mallie P. Honeycutt, Sr., and Lila Strickland Honeycutt. He was a member of Faith Free Will Baptist Church. A veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and the Viet Nam Conflict, Mr. Honeycutt served twelve years each in the United States Marines and the United States Air Force. While serving his country, he received a Bronze Star, three Air Force Commendations and several other medals.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Walter Sloan officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.

Mallie is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Floars Honeycutt; daughters, Kimberly Sugg and husband Jeff of Johnson City, TN, Karen Keys and husband Tom of Zebulon, and Robin Coleman and husband Ron of Cary; sons, Mark Honeycutt and wife Sherry of Goldsboro, Steven Ivey and wife Melanie of Goldsboro, Jeffrey Ivey of Goldsboro, and Mallie P. "Mal" Honeycutt, III and wife Christine of Goldsboro; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Steven Honeycutt and brothers, Ralph Honeycutt and Willis Honeycutt.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Faith Free Will Baptist Church, 1200 W Grantham St, Goldsboro, NC 27530.

Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
