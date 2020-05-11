Mamie Jo Tedder
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mamie Jo Tedder

January 6, 1930 - May 2, 2020

Durham, NC

Mamie Jo Tedder, 90, of Durham, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 2. She had been a Durham resident since the passing of her husband of 62 years, Jonathan Lee Tedder, Jr., in 2013. At that time Jo Tedder moved to Durham from Dunwoody, GA, to be close to her children. She was known as Jo Jo to her family and friends. During her time in Durham, she lived at the Croasdaile Village Retirement Community. Jo recently moved to hospice care at her grandson's farm in Orange County. She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.

Jo Jo grew up on a small farm, trained as a nurse, and provided end-of-life care for several relatives. She loved gardening and house projects, enjoyed cooking, and was especially proud of her creamed eggs and chocolate crumb cake, which she served to her children and grandchildren during the holidays. She played tennis well into her seventies.

Jo is survived by her four daughters, Jan Tedder, Robin Trawick, Diane Tedder and Amy Andorfer, their husbands, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A small memorial gathering for the immediate family will take place soon. In time, her ashes will be interred, next to those of her late husband, in Atlanta.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss...I hope that you can find comfort within Gods promise to reunite us with our loved ones, found at John 6:40. May the God of all comfort be with the friends and family during this difficult time.
May 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved