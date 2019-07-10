Dr. Manuel B. Versola



July 11, 1939 - July 2, 2019



Raleigh



Dr. Manuel B. Versola, 79, of Durham, NC, passed away on July 2, 2019, surrounded by family.



He was born to parents Leonardo Rosario and Raymunda Bolante Versola on July 11, 1939 in Manila, Philippines. He grew up in Abra, a small village in the northern island of Luzon.



Manuel (also known as "Dr. V") received a doctor of medicine degree from Far Eastern University in Manila and began post-graduate medical training in Brooklyn Cumberland Medical Center in New York in 1968. He completed a rotation in Portsmouth, VA before arriving at Dorothea Dix Hospital in 1970. He received fellowships in adult and child psychiatry and became a forensic psychiatrist for the State of North Carolina.



When Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law, Manuel and his wife, Mila, chose to raise their young family in the United States. He and his family never returned to the Philippines.



After six years working at Dorothea Dix, Manuel began a small family practice in Fuquay-Varina. When patients were unable to pay their medical bills, their gratitude was shown by delivering bushels of harvest produce to his porch. When patients were unable to travel to his clinic, Manuel would make house calls if necessary.



Manuel battled prostate cancer and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Despite regular monthly or bi-monthly chemotherapy over the course of 10 years, Manuel continued to treat patients and was especially devoted to the homeless and underserved populations in Wake County. He dreamed of creating a foundation that supports programs for ending homelessness. He expressed regret he was unable to achieve this dream and asked his family and others to carry on God's work. His humor and endless optimism radiated to all who met and knew him.



Manuel lives on through Mila — the love of his life and wife of 55 years. His spirit lives on in his four children (and their spouses): Anna-Rhesa Versola Kallam (Eddie), Jun Manuel Jordan (Dr. Robyn), Dr. Judy Mariela Versola-Russo (Frank), and Lorrie Jean Versola Furbacher (Johann). Manuel will carry on God's work through his 11 grandchildren: Leah Versola Kallam, Caroline Cecilia Kallam, Alessandra Mariela Versola Mulder (Shannon), Julianna Marie Versola, Sophia Isabel Versola, Sydney Nicole Mercer, Addison Jordan Mercer, Marc Versola Russo, Mia Versola Russo, Torsten Versola Furbacher and Konrad Siegfried Furbacher. He is survived by his older brother, Fernando Versola and his older sister, Clara Versola Garces.



On Thursday, July 18 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, visitation will be held at 2pm and funeral mass at 3pm, followed by military honors and a reception in the Founders Room. In honor of Dr. Manuel B. Versola, please make donations to Oak City Cares https://oakcitycares.org/donate/ , a non-profit organization collaborating between Wake County, the City of Raleigh, the Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness, and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh. Condolences: RFHR.com Published in The News & Observer on July 10, 2019