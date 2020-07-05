1/1
Marcelene Carter
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcelene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcelene Thompson Carter

Zebulon

Marcelene Brantley Thompson Carter ("Nena"), age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Murraytown on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Nena was born in Murraytown on November 14, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leamon Lloyd and Madie Brantley, her husband, Grady Whitley Thompson, her grandson, George Shannon Bearden, and her sister, Myrna Loy Parrish. Nena is survived by her husband, Ronald Carter of the home, her three daughters, Jennifer ("Ginger") Brantley (James), Gail Davis (Marvin), and Jill Branoff (Bill), and three siblings, Becky Corbett, Judy Gay and Leamon Brantley Jr. She also leaves behind four granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.

Nena spent over 50 years as the owner of Thompson's Grocery on Hwy 97 east of Zebulon. She was a faithful member of Union Hope Baptist Church. Nena was an avid quilter for many years.

The family would like to express our appreciation to Nena's devoted caregivers, Diane Brown, Melissa Roberts, Suzanne Moreno, Emma Jones, Gail Thorne, and Jean Lanier. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family at Union Hope cemetery. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon www.masseyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Massey Funeral Home
913 N. Arendell Ave.
Zebulon, NC 27597
(919) 269-6600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 4, 2020
Marcelene and I had some good times laughing and talking to each other and I will always miss that !! she had a good sense of humor: she always enjoyed a good laugh ! rest easy , you've walked many miles at store!
Gene Parrish
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved