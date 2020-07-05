Marcelene Thompson Carter
Zebulon
Marcelene Brantley Thompson Carter ("Nena"), age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Murraytown on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Nena was born in Murraytown on November 14, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leamon Lloyd and Madie Brantley, her husband, Grady Whitley Thompson, her grandson, George Shannon Bearden, and her sister, Myrna Loy Parrish. Nena is survived by her husband, Ronald Carter of the home, her three daughters, Jennifer ("Ginger") Brantley (James), Gail Davis (Marvin), and Jill Branoff (Bill), and three siblings, Becky Corbett, Judy Gay and Leamon Brantley Jr. She also leaves behind four granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.
Nena spent over 50 years as the owner of Thompson's Grocery on Hwy 97 east of Zebulon. She was a faithful member of Union Hope Baptist Church. Nena was an avid quilter for many years.
The family would like to express our appreciation to Nena's devoted caregivers, Diane Brown, Melissa Roberts, Suzanne Moreno, Emma Jones, Gail Thorne, and Jean Lanier. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family at Union Hope cemetery. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon www.masseyfuneralhome.com