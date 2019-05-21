Home

Margaret B. Simkus Obituary
Margaret B. Simkus

Raleigh

Margaret Brunson Simkus passed away peacefully in Raleigh, NC on Saturday May 18, 2019. She was surrounded by family and much loved. Margaret was born August 10, 1933 in High Point, NC.

Margaret was preceded by her husband Col. Anthony Paul Simkus, Sr, and is survived by her sister, her daughter and son, and seven grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park on Thursday morning May 23, 2019, followed by a memorial service held at 2 pm at Highland United Methodist Church.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 21, 2019
