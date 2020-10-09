Margaret Bissette Viverette
Wilson
Margaret Bissette Viverette, 92, went to be with the Lord October 7, 2020.
Margaret was a member of Grace Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a faithful servant throughout the church, specifically in her Sunday School Class as secretary/treasurer, the Senior Ministry, or simply making a cake for Wednesday night suppers. She made many lasting friendships at Grace and will now pass along the 6th pew on the left-hand side of the sanctuary to another friend of Jesus.
A graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery on Saturday, October 10th at 11am. Pastor Steve Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends and family immediately following the service and at other times the home of Janet Wheeler. Please wear your masks for your safety and those around you.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Deborah Viverette Horne (Jesse) and Janet Viverette Wheeler (Gil); grandsons, Christopher Wheeler (Erin), Mitchell Wheeler, and Andrew Horne; great-granddaughter, Maret Elizabeth Wheeler; nephew, Kent Pridgen (Shellie); her brothers-in-law, Randolph (Joyce) and Al (Jeri) and her dearest cousin, Lyn Chapis.
Preceding Margaret in death, her husband, Stan Viverette; sister, Delannie Pridgen (Herbert) and her parents, Callie Haynes Bissette and William Vester Bissette.
Margaret was salutatorian of her graduating class at Rock Ridge High School. She retired as the bookkeeper for Benson Rentals. She had an unmatched work ethic which resulted in appreciation for her work and a job well done. She enjoyed spending time with Kent and Shellie in the mountains, outings with her girls, watching her grandchildren play sports, and accompanying her family on vacations where many beloved and unforgettable memories were made. We now celebrate you being home with Jesus.
Flowers are welcome or donations to Grace Baptist Church, 202 Kincaid Ave., Wilson, North Carolina 27893.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net
