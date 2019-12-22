Home

Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2718 Overbrook Drive
Raleigh, NC
Margaret Carey


1931 - 2019
Margaret Carey Obituary
Margaret Theresa Carey

May 8, 1931 - December 18, 2019

Raleigh

Margaret Theresa Carey, age 88, (daughter of Irish immigrants Michael Logan and Margaret (Meehan) Logan) was born May 8, 1931 in West Philadelphia PA and died on December 18, 2019 in Raleigh NC. Margaret (Peg) has two living siblings Jack Logan (PA) and Tom Logan (IL) and three deceased, Michael Heneghan, Kate Egan, and Patricia Gorman. Peg graduated from West Catholic for Girls in 1949 and among other jobs operated an elevator for the Hilton Hotel, once giving Thomas Dewey a lift but not enough to get him elected president. In 1952, she decided to not enter the convent and instead married William Emmett Carey for which her three children William Edward, Michael Patrick and Anna Carey and three grandchildren Michael Emmett Carey, Monroe Street and Zack Ellenbogan are very grateful. When her youngest child started school, Peg started taking classes at Penn State. She then graduated from Bucks Country Community College where she formed and led the Ozeons an organization for older students returning to school. She received her BA in Education from The University of Bridgeport (CT) when her oldest child graduated from high school. She furthered her education with an MA from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Peg briefly taught school in Wake County then created the very successful Newspaper in Education Program at the Raleigh News and Observer and after a move to New Jersey the same at the Trenton (NJ) Times. After she retired, Peg volunteered for over 15 years at the Dorcas Thrift Shop which fit nicely with her lifetime passion for bargain hunting. Putting aside traditional rivalries in the interest of science this Tar Heel graduate donated her body to the Duke Medical school. A funeral mass will be held at 11am on December 27th 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 2718 Overbrook Drive, Raleigh NC.
Published in The News & Observer from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019
