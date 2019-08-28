|
Margaret "Peggy" Davenport
Roper
Peggy Mizell Davenport, 82, died August 25, 2019. Survived by husband, Sterling Davenport; daughters Melody Davenport (Donnie) &
Alesia Davenport; Grandchildren Samuel Price (Olivia), Thomas Price (Sara), &
Analisa Price. Memorial service: August 31st at 2:00 at Hebron United Methodist Church, Roper, NC. Visitation following service at the Davenport family home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sterling L. Davenport Jr. Scholarship/Fellowship (Fund 611-1783) Duke Cancer Institute 300 W. Morgan Street Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019