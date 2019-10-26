|
|
Margaret Lea McGowan Gardinier
November, 1958 - October 18, 2019
Chapel Hill
Margaret "Meg" Lea McGowan Gardinier of Chapel Hill, NC passed away on October 18, 2019 at the age of 60, after fighting complications from surgery. She was was born to David McGowan Sr. and Elizabeth McGowan in November of 1958. She is survived by her husband Gordon Gardinier, sisters Emily, Beth, and Ann, and brothers David and Bill. Memorial service Sat. Nov. 9 @ 2pm University Methodist Chapel Hill.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 26, 2019