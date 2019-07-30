Home

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
1928 - 2019
Margaret Gibbs Mitchell Obituary
Margaret Louvenia Gibbs Mitchell

June 17, 1928 - July 28, 2019

Franklinton

Margaret Louvenia Gibbs Mitchell, 91, of Franklinton departed this earthly life on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1928 to the late Rufus H. and Becky Pearce Gibbs. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Milton Mitchell.

Margaret loved her whole family and when she was able she enjoyed traveling with her husband. Margaret was very quiet and enjoyed working her SearchWord Puzzles, loved her cookies, and going to the beach.

The family will receive friends Thursday August 1, 2019 from 1:00 to 1:45 pm at Lancaster's Franklinton Chapel, 504 East Mason Street, Franklinton, NC 27525 where a memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Spencer Strickland officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann Jordan (Richard) of Franklinton; her son, Bill Mitchell of Garner ; her grandchildren, Melissa Mitchell Williams (James), Tony Mitchell (Amy), Ricky Jordan (Teri), Kristy Jordan; her great-grandchildren, Emily Williams, Ayanna Mitchell, Madison Arrington (Nate), Shannon Jordan, Frank Rivera (Jennifer), Sara Zappa, and Ashley Zappa; great-great-grandchildren, Samantha Rivera, Austin Rivera, and Savannah Rivera; her sister, Elaine Mangum ; and her brother, Charles Winston Gibbs (Ella Faye).

Lancaster's Franklinton Chapel is serving the Mitchell family
Published in The News & Observer on July 30, 2019
