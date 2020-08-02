Margaret "Peggy" Howard Hackney



March 19, 1939-July 30, 2020



Cary



Margaret "Peggy" Howard Hackney of Cary passed away on July 30.



"Peggy Jack" Howard was born in 1939 in Newport, NC, to Viola and Jack Howard and was raised there with her older brother, Billy Widgeon, and later, younger brother, Doug Howard.



Peggy took care of Doug while her mom worked as a nurse at Carteret General Hospital. At Newport High, she was the valedictorian and a cheerleader, earning a Methodist Scholarship to High Point College. There, she met her husband Dan, with whom she would have celebrated 62 years of marriage this August 10th. They were married, had first son Daniel, then transferred to UNC Chapel Hill. She earned the R.J. Reynolds Fellowship and graduated with honors from UNC with a degree in education.



Peggy taught English and History at Westchester Academy in High Point for many years and was a long-time member in Delta Kappa Gamma, the teaching sorority.



The Hackneys moved to Colorado in 1975, and Peggy became National Director of Promotions for Encyclopaedia Britannica where she headed the Great American Indian Leaders exhibit.



Peggy and Dan moved home to North Carolina in the early '90s. She worked with the Directory of Classes, selling advertising for class schedule books at universities across the nation.



Peggy treasured family and friends and impacted thousands of lives in a positive way. She loved her faith families at Kirk of Kildaire and Genesis United Methodist in Cary.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father and brother Billy. She is survived by her husband Dan, her three sons Daniel, John and Greg and loving grandchildren Jacob, Maggie, Jolie, Logan, Tiffany and Tobin..



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Margaret Garner Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC, 28570. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service has been postponed until next summer.



