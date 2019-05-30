Margaret Helen Johnson



November 11, 1933 - May 29, 2019



Raleigh



Margaret Helen Johnson, 85, of Raleigh, formerly of Salem, VA, died on May 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Tiny Gilley; and her son, David Crotts.



Margaret enjoyed her work with children as a teacher for many years. She also enjoyed life, loved having fun, and had a great sense of humor. She was a very loving mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed.



Margaret is survived by her children, Mike Crotts, Vickie Lewis and her husband, Mike, and Sandie Faughnan; grandchildren, Jeremy Crotts, Josh Crotts, Christen Barham, Michael Lewis, Victoria Lewis, Travis Crotts, Austin Crotts and Madison Faughnan; and sisters, Betty Jean Hall, Molly Williams, and Ellen Greene and her husband, Bill.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31 at 1:00pm and Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on May 30, 2019