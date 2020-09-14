Margaret Holland Pruitt
July 7, 1926 - September 9, 2020
Raleigh
Margaret Holland Pruitt died on September 9, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1926, to the late Callie and Haston Holland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Anson Pruitt. Margaret is survived by a loving and devoted daughter, Nancy Pruitt Jenkins and son-in-law, John Jenkins, grandchildren Kristel Jenkins Page and John Thomas Jenkins, great grandchildren, Callie Holland Page and Jackson Bailey Page. Margaret was the essence of a Southern lady, and her gentle, loving spirit endeared her to a multitude of friends.
Margaret began her career at Southern Bell and worked as a telephone operator until the birth of Nancy. After 19 years she went back to work as the switchboard operator at Iveys Department Store in North Hills for several years and finished her career with the State of North Carolina. After retirement she worked along side her husband in their backyard garden. They worked tirelessly growing and harvesting multiple vegetables and sharing with their many friends. Oftentimes she would pick, shell, cook, and deliver vegetables to shut-ins.
She was a woman of strong faith, believing in the power of Jesus Christ's love and the beauty and peace that Heaven provides. She was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church where she was very active until her health declined.
Margaret was devoted to her family and was always involved in their lives. Margaret's grateful expressions of appreciation and many special memories will live on in our hearts forever. There will a private family graveside service on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ephesus Baptist Church, 6767 Hillsborough Street Raleigh, NC 27606.
Arrangements under the direction of Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations. Condolences may be shared at Montlawn.com