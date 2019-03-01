Margaret Jane Lally Padden



Cary



Margaret Jane Lally Padden passed in peace on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 82, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Scranton, PA, daughter of the late William K. Lally and Nona Hines Lally, she attended St. Anns Monastery School. Before beginning her career, Margaret was a devoted stay-at-home mother and prior to her retirement, she worked for Amoco Oil and Aetna Insurance. She spent the last several years enjoying time with family, never missing beach trips or opportunities to be with her loved ones.



Surviving are five children, Gerald Padden, Jr. and wife Patricia of Cary; Joseph Padden of Raleigh; Ellen Padden Evans and husband Scott of Toano, VA; William Padden and wife Leslie of Williamsburg, VA; and Michael Padden and wife Dawn of Toano, VA; eight grandchildren, Katherine, William and wife Rachel, Thomas, John, Robert, Sierra, Sonia and Lila; two great-grandchildren, Sofia and Maria Evans, and nieces and nephews.



Margaret was preceded in death by her sisters Anne Lally Strasburger, Mary Elizabeth Lally Rogers and Nona Lally Rush, and her brother William K. Lally. She is survived by siblings George Lally (Helen) and Louse Lally Erlich (Ken).



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers of Rex Hospital and the amazing nurses and volunteers at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home of Wake County.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2 at 11:00 AM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Homes Chapel (831 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh). A full Catholic Mass will be held at a date to be determined at St. Anns Monastery and Shrine Basilica in Scranton, PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare (transitionslifecare.org)



Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Homes. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary