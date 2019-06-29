|
Margaret Page Jones
November 5, 1937 - June 27, 2019
Raleigh
RALEIGH – Margaret Page Jones, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday. Her husband, Robert, her daughter, Julie Jones Murrell and her sons, Jeff Jones and Jay Jones were by her side. She was born in Willow Spring, NC to the late, Early and Verna Spivey Page. Margaret graduated from Fuquay High School and attended Hardbargers Business College. Margaret was a loving, selfless mother and was a wonderful Mema to her grandchildren.
The receiving of friends and a celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 30th at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 300 E. McIver St. Angier, NC 27501. Funeral services and burial in Guam will be announced at a later date.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert "Bob" Jones; daughter, Julie Jones Murrell and husband, Dan; sons, Jeff Jones and wife, Jane, Jay Jones and wife, Deane Jessee-Jones and eleven grandchildren all of Guam.
Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 29, 2019