1922 - 2020
Margaret Boyd Kissel

November 30, 1922 – March 24, 2020

FUQUAY-VARINA

Margaret Boyd Kissel, 97, passed away peacefully

surrounded by her family.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Debbie Paddack and husband, Phil

Harris; son, Greg Kissel and wife, Denise; and Daughter-in-law Tina Kissel.

She is also survived by 3 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George

and son Mark.

Many thanks to Sally Wilson and Hospice for their caring devotion.

A family graveside service will be held in Rocky Mount at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020
