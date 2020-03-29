|
Margaret Boyd Kissel
November 30, 1922 – March 24, 2020
FUQUAY-VARINA
Margaret Boyd Kissel, 97, passed away peacefully
surrounded by her family.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Debbie Paddack and husband, Phil
Harris; son, Greg Kissel and wife, Denise; and Daughter-in-law Tina Kissel.
She is also survived by 3 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George
and son Mark.
Many thanks to Sally Wilson and Hospice for their caring devotion.
A family graveside service will be held in Rocky Mount at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020