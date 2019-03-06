Margaret Lineback Pulley



Rolesville



Margaret Lineback Pulley, 82, passed away peacefully February 24, 2019 at Vidant Palliative Care in Greenville due to complications from a fall.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Rolesville Baptist Church, 203 E Young St., Rolesville, NC 27571. Family will be receiving friends between 11:45 – 12:45 in the Family Life Center.



Mrs. Pulley was born on August 5, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Ralph Theodore and Edith Garris Lineback. She was a long-time resident of the Wake Forest area until she moved to Greenville in 1999 after retiring. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jennie Lineback, Doris Myers, Frances McKenzie, Rebecca Allmon; brothers, Billy Lineback, Bobby Lineback, and Ralph Lineback.



Mrs. Pulley is survived by three daughters, Teresa Daunais and husband, Nick of Wake Forest, René Massey and husband, Andy of Wake Forest and Susan Patrick and husband, Al of Greenville NC; grandchildren include Travis Reyes of Boone NC, Jonathan Massey (Jessica) of Wake Forest, Lauren Eaves (Jim) of Henderson, Jessica Miller (Brandon) of Wendell, Elizabeth Diener (Justin) of Chesapeake Va., Duncan Patrick of Greenville and Graham Patrick of Greenville; great - grandchildren Isabella Massey and Ethan Miller; brother Giles Lineback of North Carolina.



The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses and support staff of Palliative Care at Vidant Medical Center for the wonderful care of their mother during the last few weeks of her life.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) 322 8th Ave, 7th Floor New York NY 10001. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary