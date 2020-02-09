|
Mrs. Margaret Leigh Creech Sutton
Benson
Margaret Leigh Creech Sutton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend went home to be with her Lord Jesus on the morning of Friday, February 7, 2020 after several years of pain from rheumatoid arthritis and pulmonary problems.
She leaves behind her constant caregiver and loving husband of nearly 62 years, Glenn; her children, Karen and her husband, Fred, and children Kaylee Stith (Cole), Matthew, Emily, and Mary; her son, Steven and daughter-in-love, Marianne, and children Anna, Caroline, and Elisabeth; her sister, Kay Lanier and husband, Frank; her brother, Phil and wife, Dianne; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Wilson and Jessie Creech; a brother, Joe; and sisters Carol Allen and Joan Creech.
Margaret was born in Four Oaks, NC on September 26, 1936. She graduated from Four Oaks High School, where she was selected as "Best All Round" and from Meredith College, where she was president of her freshman class and as a senior, "Most Athletic". Outgoing and ever smiling, her love of people was evident her entire life, and she was loved by all who knew her. Her special joys were her grandchildren, each of whom she could not have loved more. And "Nana" was special to them as well.
She met Glenn on a blind date while she was at Meredith and he was at NC State, and they married a week after her graduation. She spent the next nearly 30 years following him across the country and around the world and supporting him in his career as an Air Force pilot. During that time, wherever they lived, she also pursued her love of teaching and was certified to teach in NC, GA, FL, CO, CA, TX, and the DOD school system.
Margaret grew up wanting to get away from Johnston County to see the world and that she did. She visited all 50 states, living in 11 of them, and visited 27 foreign countries, living in 2 – Japan and Iceland.
She and Glenn returned home to NC when he retired from the AF, and she helped him establish a consulting business while she taught Spanish at both Four Oaks and Benson Elementary Schools. She will always be fondly remembered as Senora Sutton.
Margaret gave her life to Jesus Christ when she was a young girl and remained strong in her faith throughout. It was her faith that allowed her to bare the burdens of pain and reduced mobility that her illnesses brought. She remained upbeat, faithful, and strong to the end.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Benson United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:00PM with family visitation and a reception in the Fellowship Hall to follow. Flowers are welcome, but she would prefer to be remembered by a gift to Benson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 72, Benson, NC 27504.
Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
Arrangements by Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.roseandgraham.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2020