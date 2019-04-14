Margaret Susan Moss Alford



October 2, 1922 - April 10, 2019



Raleigh



Margaret Susan Moss Alford went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 as her three daughters stood vigil.



She was born on October 2, 1922 in Granville County, NC to the late Sam A. Moss and Eloise Nancy Picklesimer Moss. Margaret married the love of her life, Roy Alford on September 27, 1937. They enjoyed 75 years of marriage until his passing in 2013. She was also preceded in death by three siblings and her grandson, Lee Tudor.



Margaret is survived by her children: Nancy Reichenbach, of Mooresville, NC, Ann Althoff, of Atlanta, GA and Carol Blue, of Raleigh; grandchildren: Jon Collins, Tracy Robbins, Carl "Tripp" Reichenbach III, Ashley Gibbs, Curtis Collins; great-grandchildren: Tony Collins, Cristina Sears, Lee Riley, Dillon Robbins, Nicole Gibbs, Cole Robbins, Dalton Gibbs, Carl "Chase" Reichenbach IV; great-great-grandchildren: Sadie Sears, Tyler Collins, Mason Collins and Grace Sears; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.



Her most treasured roles were being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.



Margaret retired at 89 years of age after 60 years of employment that included Krispy Kreme, Kerr Drug and JC Penney Co. She was a member of Highland United Methodist Church and raised three daughters to be very involved also. She was an avid Wolfpack fan. She and Roy, with their best friends Harriett and Carl Reichenbach, supported the Wolfpack club and even followed the basketball team to Greece.



The family would like to express deep gratitude to Atria Lake Norman and Novant Health Hospice for their excellent care and compassion and for helping Margaret on her final journey.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Highland United Methodist Church (1901 Ridge Road in Raleigh). The family will receive friends following the service in the conference room. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park (7501 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh).



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com