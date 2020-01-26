|
|
Margaret Marie (Cannon) Sauerbier
September 7, 1932 - January 23, 2020
Raleigh
Margaret Marie Sauerbier, 87, of Raleigh passed away January 23, 2020. Margaret was born September 7, 1932 in Hopkinsville, KY to the late Harvey and Annie Cannon.
Margaret was married for 60 years to her late husband John (Jack) Oscar Sauerbier (2010). She enjoyed Steve McQueen movies and listening to her music and books on tape.
Margaret is survived by her son John O. Sauerbier and his wife Evelyn of Durham, NC; her daughter Judith Ann Succi and her husband Joe of Fuquay-Varina, NC; her granddaughter Kim Dick and her husband Tim of Apex, NC; her granddaughter Katie Sauerbier of Chicago, IL; great-grandchildren Devin Dick and Ryan Dick of Apex, NC; and sister Ann West of Hopkinsville, KY.
On Margarets' behalf the family would like to thank Laura, Alyssa and Mike Weber, Debbie and Mike Verderama, and Rose and Kevin Liebelt for their love, support and help. Also thank you to the staff at Heartfields of Cary and Transitions LifeCare for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Salvation Army or to Transitions LifeCare.
Her family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 11:00am-12:30pm, with a funeral beginning at 12:30pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020