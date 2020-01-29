|
Margaret T. Morgan
March 7, 1925 - January 27, 2020
Raleigh
Margaret Tomlinson Morgan, 94, of Cape Carteret and formally of Raleigh, passed away Monday at her home.
A native of Wake County, she retired from NCSU, working in Auxiliary Services and moved to Cape Carteret where she has lived for the last 25 years.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Silver Creek Original Freewill Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 6:00-6:45p.m.prior to the service.
A second service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Raleigh with the family receiving friends from 12:00- 12:45 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband of 78 years, Everett Morgan; sons, Ronald E. Morgan of North Augusta, SC, Donald E. Morgan and wife Brenda of Cape Carteret, Timothy W. Morgan and wife Sara of Rolesville; sisters, Louise Barber of Silverdale, Janet Ingram of Riverdale and Peggy Gray of New Port; brothers, Fred Tomlinson of New Bern and Lawrence Zettelmaier of Raleigh; grandchildren, Heather Seildman, Carrie Falcon, Shannon Lord, James Manuel, Laura Downs Doss, James Morgan, Melissa Wrenn, Donald Morgan, Jr., Christy Morgan, Robert Hunter, Tosha Robinson, as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet Tomlinson Zettelmaier.
Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020