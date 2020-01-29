Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Silver Creek Original Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Silver Creek Original Freewill Baptist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
Burial
Following Services
Montlawn Memorial Park
Margaret Morgan


1925 - 2020
Margaret Morgan Obituary
Margaret T. Morgan

March 7, 1925 - January 27, 2020

Raleigh

Margaret Tomlinson Morgan, 94, of Cape Carteret and formally of Raleigh, passed away Monday at her home.

A native of Wake County, she retired from NCSU, working in Auxiliary Services and moved to Cape Carteret where she has lived for the last 25 years.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Silver Creek Original Freewill Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 6:00-6:45p.m.prior to the service.

A second service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Raleigh with the family receiving friends from 12:00- 12:45 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her husband of 78 years, Everett Morgan; sons, Ronald E. Morgan of North Augusta, SC, Donald E. Morgan and wife Brenda of Cape Carteret, Timothy W. Morgan and wife Sara of Rolesville; sisters, Louise Barber of Silverdale, Janet Ingram of Riverdale and Peggy Gray of New Port; brothers, Fred Tomlinson of New Bern and Lawrence Zettelmaier of Raleigh; grandchildren, Heather Seildman, Carrie Falcon, Shannon Lord, James Manuel, Laura Downs Doss, James Morgan, Melissa Wrenn, Donald Morgan, Jr., Christy Morgan, Robert Hunter, Tosha Robinson, as well as 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet Tomlinson Zettelmaier.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020
