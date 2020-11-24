1/
Margaret Paulsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Paulsen
November 21, 2020
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Margaret was a homemaker and did volunteer work in both churches and public school libraries. She was very kind-hearted, and will be fondly remembered as a voracious reader, a fabulous chef, and an expert seamstress, who always had endless energy for her family.
She is survived by 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her siblings.
Memorials may be made to Boston Public Library (https://www.bpl.org/about-us/support-the-bpl/).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved