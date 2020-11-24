Margaret Paulsen
November 21, 2020
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Margaret was a homemaker and did volunteer work in both churches and public school libraries. She was very kind-hearted, and will be fondly remembered as a voracious reader, a fabulous chef, and an expert seamstress, who always had endless energy for her family.
She is survived by 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her siblings.
Memorials may be made to Boston Public Library (https://www.bpl.org/about-us/support-the-bpl/
).